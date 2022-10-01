Escorts Kubota records 38.7% jump in September tractor sales

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Segment in September 2022 sold 12,232 tractors, the company's highest ever September sales, registering a growth of 38.7% as against 8,816 tractors sold in September 2021.

Domestic tractor sales in September 2022 was at 11,384 tractors registering a growth of 42.7% as against 7,975 tractors sold in September 2021.

Overall macroeconomic factors and farmer sentiments remain positive led by above normal monsoon and onset of an early festive season. The company expects good momentum to continue in current festive season.

Export tractor sales in September 2022 was at 848 tractors registering a growth of 0.8% as against 841 tractors sold in September 2021.

