Century Plyboards gains as board approves proposal

(India) rose 0.86% to Rs 164.40 at 10:19 IST on BSE after the company's board of directors approved a proposal for setting-up a particle board and MDF unit at

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 188.21 points, or 0.51% at 36,805.02

On the BSE, 3,327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 167.95 and a low of Rs 155 so far during the day.

(India) is the largest seller of multi-use and decorative veneers in the Indian organized market.

