GAIL (India) rises after good Q3 result

(India) rose 0.8% to Rs 332.85 at 15:20 IST on BSE after net profit rose 33.19% to Rs 1681.23 crore on 36.16% increase in total income to Rs 20009.03 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced during trading hours today, 5 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 28.73 points, or 0.08% to 36,611.47

On the BSE, 4.68 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 339 and a low of Rs 326 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 398.80 on 16 August 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 296 on 5 October 2018.

(India) is India's largest company and ranked among the top in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)