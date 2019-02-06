HPCL gains after declaring Q3 result

Corporation rose 1.84% to Rs 229.15 at 09:29 IST on BSE after the company announced its Q3 result after market hours yesterday, 5 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 213.92 points, or 0.58% to 36,830.73

On the BSE, 84,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 232.25 and a low of Rs 226.50 so far during the day.

reported 87.3% drop in net profit to Rs 247.55 crore on 25.12% rise in total income to Rs 72505.50 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

HPCL's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the Financial Year 2018-2019.

Corporation (HPCL) is a company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)