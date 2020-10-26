Century Plyboards rises 13% in four days

-
ALSO READ
Century Plyboards (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 32.09% in the March 2020 quarter
Century Plyboards says Cyclone Amphan damages factory shed
Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter
Volumes soar at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter
-
Century Plyboards (India) rose 3.06% to Rs 193.85, extending gains for the fourth consecutive session.
Shares of Century Plyboards (India) gained 12.60% in four trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 172.15 on 20 October 2020.
The scrip hit 52-week high at Rs 195.40 intraday. On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 75.167. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 165.13 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 139.26.
On a consolidated basis, Century Plyboards (India) reported a net loss of Rs 11.80 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with a net profit of Rs 39.91 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales slumped 65.1% to Rs 203.03 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Century Plyboards (India) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of quality plywood, laminate sheets, fiberboard and marine wood. The scrip zoomed 104.05% from its 52-week low of Rs 95 hit on 23 March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU