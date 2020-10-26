Century Plyboards rises 13% in four days

Century Plyboards (India) rose 3.06% to Rs 193.85, extending gains for the fourth consecutive session.

Shares of Century Plyboards (India) gained 12.60% in four trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 172.15 on 20 October 2020.

The scrip hit 52-week high at Rs 195.40 intraday. On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 75.167. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 165.13 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 139.26.

On a consolidated basis, Century Plyboards (India) reported a net loss of Rs 11.80 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with a net profit of Rs 39.91 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales slumped 65.1% to Rs 203.03 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Century Plyboards (India) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of quality plywood, laminate sheets, fiberboard and marine wood. The scrip zoomed 104.05% from its 52-week low of Rs 95 hit on 23 March 2020.

