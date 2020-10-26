Prime Focus Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd and Jiya Eco-Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 October 2020.

Prime Focus Ltd soared 14.53% to Rs 42.95 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4676 shares in the past one month.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd surged 11.46% to Rs 132.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 815 shares in the past one month.

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd spiked 11.25% to Rs 17.21. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16884 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 149.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 830 shares in the past one month.

Jiya Eco-Products Ltd gained 9.91% to Rs 8.54. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11173 shares in the past one month.

