Century Plyboards says operations normalize at Kolkata unit

Century Plyboards (India) informed that the operations at Joka factory near Kolkata have been substantially normalized.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 16 July 2020. Shares of Century Plyboards (India) settled 0.92% higher at Rs 131.40 yesterday.

On 26 May 2020, the company had intimated about the partial suspension of plant productions at Joka Factory on account of Cyclone Amphan, which struck the district of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal on 20 May 2020.

Century Plyboards (India) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of quality plywood, laminate sheets, fiberboard and marine wood.

