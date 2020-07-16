Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd, Kuantum Papers Ltd, Damodar Industries Ltd and Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2020.

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd lost 25.22% to Rs 421.55 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 49948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58998 shares in the past one month.

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd tumbled 10.44% to Rs 12.18. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kuantum Papers Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 73.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4030 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd dropped 7.24% to Rs 25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5618 shares in the past one month.

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd corrected 6.88% to Rs 18.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18695 shares in the past one month.

