Cerebra Integrated to provide IT assets disposition services to Iron Mountain

Cerebra Integrated Technologies has entered into an agreement with Iron Mountain to provide the IT Assets Disposition (ITAD) services to various large organisations in India for recycling of IT E Waste and have received a purchase order against the agreement.

Iron Mountain Inc. is an American Enterprise Information Management Services Company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, with annual revenue of over 4 billion US Dollars.

Its records management, information destruction, IT assets disposition, data backup and recovery services are supplied to more than 220,000 customers through out North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Currently over 95% of Fortune 1000 companies use Iron Mountain's services to store &manage their information and IT asset disposition.

Iron Mountain globally has total customer base of over 225,000 business enterprises.

