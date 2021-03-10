Cerebra Integrated to provide IT assets disposition services to Iron Mountain

Cerebra Integrated Technologies has entered into an agreement with Iron Mountain to provide the IT Assets Disposition (ITAD) services to various large organisations in India for recycling of IT E Waste and have received a purchase order against the agreement.
Iron Mountain Inc. is an American Enterprise Information Management Services Company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, with annual revenue of over 4 billion US Dollars.
Its records management, information destruction, IT assets disposition, data backup and recovery services are supplied to more than 220,000 customers through out North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Currently over 95% of Fortune 1000 companies use Iron Mountain's services to store &manage their information and IT asset disposition.
Iron Mountain globally has total customer base of over 225,000 business enterprises.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU