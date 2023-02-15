JUST IN
Alankit consolidated net profit rises 64.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 242.18% to Rs 116.10 crore

Net profit of Alankit rose 64.42% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 242.18% to Rs 116.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales116.1033.93 242 OPM %9.4321.07 -PBDT3.627.91 -54 PBT1.645.74 -71 NP3.422.08 64

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:26 IST

