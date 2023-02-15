Alankit consolidated net profit rises 64.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 242.18% to Rs 116.10 crore

Net profit of Alankit rose 64.42% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 242.18% to Rs 116.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.116.1033.939.4321.073.627.911.645.743.422.08

