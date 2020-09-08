CESC consolidated net profit declines 14.66% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 25.01% to Rs 2420.00 crore

Net profit of CESC declined 14.66% to Rs 198.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 232.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.01% to Rs 2420.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3227.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2420.003227.00 -25 OPM %23.8423.49 -PBDT498.00553.00 -10 PBT296.00361.00 -18 NP198.00232.00 -15

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 15:09 IST

