CESC consolidated net profit declines 14.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.01% to Rs 2420.00 crore

Net profit of CESC declined 14.66% to Rs 198.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 232.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.01% to Rs 2420.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3227.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2420.003227.0023.8423.49498.00553.00296.00361.00198.00232.00

