Jindal Stainless reports standalone net loss of Rs 86.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.86% to Rs 1261.52 crore

Net loss of Jindal Stainless reported to Rs 86.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 66.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.86% to Rs 1261.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3066.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1261.523066.726.1510.23-43.65181.57-138.7980.82-86.5066.83

