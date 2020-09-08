Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 15.72% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Graphite India receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA
Business Standard

Sales decline 28.62% to Rs 43.02 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 15.72% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.62% to Rs 43.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales43.0260.27 -29 OPM %23.8716.46 -PBDT11.219.98 12 PBT9.659.00 7 NP7.146.17 16

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 15:09 IST

