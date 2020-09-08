Gratex Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 77.33% to Rs 0.17 crore

Gratex Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.170.7517.6510.670.030.0700.0400.04

