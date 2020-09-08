Gratex Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 77.33% to Rs 0.17 croreGratex Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.75 -77 OPM %17.6510.67 -PBDT0.030.07 -57 PBT00.04 -100 NP00.04 -100
