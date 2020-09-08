CHD Chemicals standalone net profit rises 76.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.45% to Rs 4.73 crore

Net profit of CHD Chemicals rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.45% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.7319.278.881.560.380.250.320.180.230.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)