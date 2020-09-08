JUST IN
CHD Chemicals standalone net profit rises 76.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.45% to Rs 4.73 crore

Net profit of CHD Chemicals rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.45% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.7319.27 -75 OPM %8.881.56 -PBDT0.380.25 52 PBT0.320.18 78 NP0.230.13 77

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 15:09 IST

