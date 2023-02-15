CESC consolidated net profit declines 3.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.72% to Rs 3129.00 croreNet profit of CESC declined 3.04% to Rs 319.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 329.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.72% to Rs 3129.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2826.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3129.002826.00 11 OPM %15.8519.29 -PBDT633.00680.00 -7 PBT414.00459.00 -10 NP319.00329.00 -3
