CESC consolidated net profit declines 3.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.72% to Rs 3129.00 crore

Net profit of CESC declined 3.04% to Rs 319.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 329.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.72% to Rs 3129.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2826.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

