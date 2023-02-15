JUST IN
Axis Bank allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP
CESC consolidated net profit declines 3.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.72% to Rs 3129.00 crore

Net profit of CESC declined 3.04% to Rs 319.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 329.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.72% to Rs 3129.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2826.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3129.002826.00 11 OPM %15.8519.29 -PBDT633.00680.00 -7 PBT414.00459.00 -10 NP319.00329.00 -3

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:38 IST

