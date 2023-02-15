Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 281.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 523.39% to Rs 10.66 croreNet profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 281.67% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 523.39% to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.661.71 523 OPM %42.5090.64 -PBDT3.391.56 117 PBT2.941.56 88 NP2.290.60 282
