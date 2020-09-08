CG Power & Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 283.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 79.55% to Rs 362.73 crore

Net Loss of CG Power & Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 283.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 71.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.55% to Rs 362.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1773.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.362.731773.73-29.764.04-122.80-0.77-162.42-57.59-283.10-71.54

