Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.09 -22 OPM %-100.00-44.44 -PBDT-0.07-0.04 -75 PBT-0.07-0.04 -75 NP-0.07-0.04 -75

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 13:39 IST

