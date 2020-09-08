Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.07 croreNet Loss of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.09 -22 OPM %-100.00-44.44 -PBDT-0.07-0.04 -75 PBT-0.07-0.04 -75 NP-0.07-0.04 -75
