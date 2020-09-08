Bimetal Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.24% to Rs 15.79 croreNet loss of Bimetal Bearings reported to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.24% to Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 46.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.7946.77 -66 OPM %-32.491.60 -PBDT-3.322.59 PL PBT-4.551.19 PL NP-3.940.91 PL
