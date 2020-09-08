CHL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 94.97% to Rs 0.87 croreNet Loss of CHL reported to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 94.97% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.8717.29 -95 OPM %-520.69-7.58 -PBDT-6.32-3.84 -65 PBT-10.47-7.98 -31 NP-10.47-7.98 -31
