Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 37.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 114.27 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 37.28% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 114.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.114.2793.455.187.332.792.781.401.391.432.28

