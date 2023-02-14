Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 37.28% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 109.52% in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Steel rises after Q3 business update; Neelachal Ispat Nigam commences operations
JSW Steel records net loss of Rs 848 cr in Q2 FY23
Tata Steel Q3FY23 Production & Delivery figures
JSW Ispat records crude steel production of 0.10 mn tonnes in Q3
-
Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 114.27 croreNet profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 37.28% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 114.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.2793.45 22 OPM %5.187.33 -PBDT2.792.78 0 PBT1.401.39 1 NP1.432.28 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU