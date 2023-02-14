Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 37.28% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 114.27 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 37.28% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 114.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.2793.45 22 OPM %5.187.33 -PBDT2.792.78 0 PBT1.401.39 1 NP1.432.28 -37

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

