Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 692.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 138.03% to Rs 60.84 croreNet profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures rose 692.42% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 138.03% to Rs 60.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales60.8425.56 138 OPM %24.389.90 -PBDT15.042.67 463 PBT13.891.79 676 NP10.461.32 692
