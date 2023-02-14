Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 692.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 138.03% to Rs 60.84 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures rose 692.42% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 138.03% to Rs 60.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.60.8425.5624.389.9015.042.6713.891.7910.461.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)