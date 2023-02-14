JUST IN
IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 79.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.59% to Rs 18.89 crore

Net profit of IRIS Business Services rose 79.27% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.8916.63 14 OPM %16.0415.39 -PBDT2.912.55 14 PBT1.761.32 33 NP1.470.82 79

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

