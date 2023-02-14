IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 79.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.59% to Rs 18.89 crore

Net profit of IRIS Business Services rose 79.27% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.18.8916.6316.0415.392.912.551.761.321.470.82

