IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 79.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.59% to Rs 18.89 croreNet profit of IRIS Business Services rose 79.27% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.8916.63 14 OPM %16.0415.39 -PBDT2.912.55 14 PBT1.761.32 33 NP1.470.82 79
