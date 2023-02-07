JUST IN
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals announces resignation of company secretary

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals announced that Rajveer Singh, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company has tendered resignation from the services of the Company and his resignation has been accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today.

Rajveer Singh shall be relieved from the services of the Company at close of business hours on 05 May 2023.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:17 IST

