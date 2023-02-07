Board of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities approves capex of Rs 22.5 cr

At meeting held on 07 February 2023

The Board of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities at its meeting held on 07 February 2023 has approved a capex plan of Rs. 22.5 crore for setting up of manufacturing facility for bakery products, having production capacity of 80,000 breads per day, at Industrial Area Kanrani (Bhiwadi Extension) Distt. Alwar, Rajasthan.

