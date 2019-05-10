Hazoor Multi Projects appoints an Additional Director

W.e.f. 08 May 2019The Board of Directors of Hazoor Multi Projects Llmited at their First Meeting for the Financial Year 2019-20 held on 08 May 2019 approved the appointment of Nishant Jain as Additional Director (Independent)of the Company with effect from 8th May, 2019 for five years, subject to approval of Members of the Company. The Company Directors' affirmed that Nishant Jain is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority.
