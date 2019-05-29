Charms Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 165.22% to Rs 1.83 croreNet profit of Charms Industries reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 165.22% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.93% to Rs 5.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.830.69 165 5.604.06 38 OPM %4.92-4.35 --1.25-1.48 - PBDT0.10-0.02 LP -0.05-0.05 0 PBT0.10-0.03 LP -0.05-0.06 17 NP0.10-0.03 LP -0.05-0.06 17
