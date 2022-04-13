Jindal Stainless (Hisar) total sales volume up 22% in FY22

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) recorded total sales volume of 702,168 MT in FY22, up by 22% as compared to FY21. Q4FY22 sales volume remained stable at 178,784 metric tonnes (MT).

Domestic demand rose across segments like railways, lifts and elevators.

However, an increase in raw material prices led to channel de-stocking in key consumer facing segments like hollowware and pipe and tubes. Moreover, substandard stainless steel products from China and Indonesia continued to flood the domestic market.

JSHL proactively maintained its focus on niche product segments and maintained a healthy product mix. Riding on its globally accepted quality products and a robust supply chain, the Company more than doubled its exports which stood at 18% in Q4FY22 despite high volatility in global markets.

