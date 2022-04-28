Chennai Petro hits 52-week high after robust Q4 outcome

Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) hit an upper circuit limit of 10% at Rs 263.35 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 314.05% to Rs 1001.92 crore on 87.86% rise in net sales to Rs 16413.57 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) jumped 300.56% year-on-year to Rs 1,374.49 crore in Q4 March 2022. Cost of raw materials consumed surged 73.54% to Rs 14590.33 crore during the quarter.
For the full year, net profit soared 425.55% to Rs 1352.03 crore on 93.25% rise in net sales to Rs 43375.38 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021. PBT jumped 42.05% to Rs 1,841.25 crore in FY22.
Further, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the Financial Year 2021-2022.
On a standalone basis, CPCL's crude throughput in Q4 FY22 stood at 2.906 MMT, up by 10.12% from 2.639 MMT recorded in Q4 FY21.
Average gross refining margin (GRM) for Q4 FY22 is $14.18 per barrel as against $6.40 per barrel during the period under review, registering a growth of 121.56% on YoY basis.
Shares of CPCL were currently frozen at the 52-week high level.
CPCL operates in downstream petroleum sector. It produces an array of value-added petroleum products. The company has two refineries. The Manali Refinery located at North Chennai has a capacity of 10.5 MMTPA. CPCL's second refinery is located at Cauvery Basin at Nagapattinam. The initial unit was set up with a capacity of 0.5 MMTPA in 1993 and later revamped to 1.0 MMTPA. State-run Indian Oil Corporation holds 51.89% in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU