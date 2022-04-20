Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 183.34 points or 2.16% at 8686.62 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 6.15%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.74%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 3.46%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 3.24%),Oil India Ltd (up 2.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.42%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.35%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.34%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.27%), and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 2.22%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.93%), turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 535.69 or 0.95% at 56998.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 140.9 points or 0.83% at 17099.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 334.72 points or 1.16% at 29204.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 90.59 points or 1.05% at 8682.54.

On BSE,2101 shares were trading in green, 790 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

