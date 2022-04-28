Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 227.65 points or 1.15% at 20030.81 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 3.83%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.54%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.22%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.07%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.6%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.97%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.24%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.06%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.05 or 0.31% at 56996.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.5 points or 0.42% at 17109.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.99 points or 0.3% at 28829.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.92 points or 0.35% at 8615.24.

On BSE,1792 shares were trading in green, 1046 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)