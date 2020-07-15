Chennai Petroleum Corporation announces appointment of director

-
With effect from 01 July 2020Chennai Petroleum Corporation announced that Shrikant Madhav Vaidya (DIN-06995642), Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Director on the Board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman, CPCL pursuant to the letter No.CA-31015/1/2019-PNG:28269 dated 15 July 2020 effective 01 July 2020 till he continues to hold the position of Chairman, IOCL or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
