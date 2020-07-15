JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sensex, Nifty end flat amid selloff in RIL

Apollo Tyres inaugurates commercial facility for two wheeler radial and cross ply tyres at Vadodara
Business Standard

Chennai Petroleum Corporation announces appointment of director

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 July 2020

Chennai Petroleum Corporation announced that Shrikant Madhav Vaidya (DIN-06995642), Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Director on the Board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman, CPCL pursuant to the letter No.CA-31015/1/2019-PNG:28269 dated 15 July 2020 effective 01 July 2020 till he continues to hold the position of Chairman, IOCL or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU