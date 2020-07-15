JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes spurt at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

RIL AGM 2020 LIVE: Made in India Jio 5G can rollout next year
Business Standard

DoT withdraws provisional demand notice towards NLD & ISP license fee

Capital Market 

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that the provisional demand notice towards license fee including interest, penalty and interest on penalty in respect of NLD & ISP licenses pertaining to FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 have been withdrawn by the Department of Telecommunications vide their letter dated 14 July 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 15:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU