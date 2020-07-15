DoT withdraws provisional demand notice towards NLD & ISP license fee

-
-
Power Grid Corporation of India announced that the provisional demand notice towards license fee including interest, penalty and interest on penalty in respect of NLD & ISP licenses pertaining to FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 have been withdrawn by the Department of Telecommunications vide their letter dated 14 July 2020.
