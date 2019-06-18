China Market edges higher ahead of Fed meeting

The Mainland equity market closed slight higher on Tuesday, 18 June 2019, as market participants exercised caution ahead of the U. S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting later in the global day and the highly-anticipated meeting between Presidents and at the summit in at the end of this month. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Index rose 0.1%, or 2.54 points, to 2,890.16. The Shenzhen Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.2%, or 2.44 points, to 1,504.57. The blue-chip CSI300 index inclined 0.35%, or 12.80 point, to 3,667.62.

The Fed, facing fresh demands by US to cut interest rates, begins a two-day meeting later on Tuesday. The central is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged this time but possibly lay the groundwork for a rate cut later this year. Focus is now on how close the Fed could be to cutting interest rates amid the raging US- trade war, signs of the losing steam and pressure by Trump to ease policy.

Meanwhile, on the U.

S.- trade front, hundreds of businesses stateside are attempting to send a message to Donald Trump's administration to discourage them from increasing tariffs on China. That comes as U. S. says Trump is perfectly happy to impose new tariffs on China if the two economic powerhouses don't make a deal.

Investors are closely watching to see if U. S. President and his Chinese counterpart will meet on the sidelines of the summit to discuss trade, after negotiations broke down last month and both sides raised tariffs on each others' goods. Trump is preparing to extend tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese imports and has said he would decide whether to trigger them after talks with Xi.

CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan was virtually flat against greenback on Tuesday, as the central kept its morning guidance rate largely steady. Prior to the market opening, the of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8942 per dollar, 2 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.8940. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.9255 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9267 at around late afternoon, 9 pips softer the previous late session close.

