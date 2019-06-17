China Stocks end mixed on economic uncertainties

The Mainland equity market closed mixed on Monday, 17 June 2019, as risk-sentiments turned sour on weaker than expected China's industrial output growth in May and simmering trade dispute between the and Meanwhile, caution ahead of the highly-anticipated meeting between Presidents and at the summit in at the end of this month also kept investors on the edge. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%, or 5.65 points, to 2,887.62. The Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.2%, or 2.93 points, to 1,502.12.

The blue-chip CSI300 index edged down 0.00%, or 0.06 point, to 3,654.82.

Pharmaceutical companies related to the artemisinin surged, after Chinese and Nobel laureate Tu Youyou said her team has made a breakthrough in solving the problem of artemisinin resistance to treat malaria. The discovery of artemisinin, a in a traditional Chinese herb, has saved tens of millions of lives in from malaria, a deadly mosquito-borne infectious disease. jumped by the daily 10% limit, and so did Two other firms surged by 10%, while a gauge tracking 11 related stocks rose 5.6%.

Rare earth stocks rose again, after a from the - China's top economic planning agency - said that is firmly opposed to the use of to contain its development, when asked if China will use the as a countermeasure against the US. rose 5.6% to 46.7 yuan, and added 1.4% to 18.27 yuan.

CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan was little changed against greenback on Monday, as the central kept its morning guidance rate largely steady. Prior to the market opening on Monday, the of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8940 per dollar, 3 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.8937.

