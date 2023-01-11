China Market end lower

Mainland China share market finished session lower on Wednesday, 11 January 2023, as traders weighed mixed credit data for COVID-hit December and the World Bank downward revision of its economic growth forecast for China.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.24%, or 7.67 points, to 3,161.84. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.66%, or 13.67 points, to 2,046.76. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.19%, or 7.44 points, to 4,010.03.

The World Bank downgraded its 2022 GDP growth forecast for China to 2.7% from 4.3%, and for 2023 to 4.3% from its previous 5.2% growth outlook, due to the continued weakness in the real estate sector and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

China added CNY1.4 trillion in new loans, up CNY190 billion (USD2.8 billion) from November and an increase of CNY266.5 billion (USD39.3 billion) from a year ago, according to data released by the People's Bank of China yesterday.

Some CNY1.26 trillion of the total was corporate loans, up by CNY601.7 billion from a year earlier.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was little changed against the dollar on Wednesday, despite weaker mid-point fixing by China's central bank. Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7756 per dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 6.7611. In the spot market, the onshore yuan was changing hands at around 6.7755 per dollar by late afternoon.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)