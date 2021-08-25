China Market extends gain

The Mainland China share market finished session higher on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, as bargain buying continued, thanks to liquidity infusion by People's Bank of China to counter challenges to growth and expectations that policymakers will announce more easing measures to boost economic activity.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index surged 0.74%, or 25.91 points, to 3,540.38. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 0.46%, or 11.24 points, to 2,475.09. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose by 0.2%, or 9.77 points, to 4,898.16.
CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan was down against the dollar on Wednesday, despite firmer mid-point fixing by central bank.
Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.4728 per dollar prior to the market open, 77 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4805. In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4715 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4777 at around late afternoon, 72 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) increased short-term liquidity injections into the financial system through open market operations (OMOs) with its latest action on Wednesday (25 August). China's central bank offered 50 billion yuan ($7.72 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU