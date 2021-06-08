China Stocks end lower

The Mainland China share market finished session lower on Tuesday, 08 June 2021, as investors monitoring developments in U. S.-China relations after U. S. President Joe Biden's order last week banning U.
S. investment in certain Chinese companies.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.54%, or 19.43 points, to 3,580.11. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.86%, or 20.77 points, to 2,393.13. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.86%, or 45.51 points, to 5,232.12.
The best performing sectors in the Shanghai Stock Exchange were Farm Machinery (up 7.44%), Asset Management & Custody Banks (up 5.06%), Property & Casualty Insurance (up 4.94%), Mobile Internet Information Service (up 4.59%), and Shoes (up 4.33%), while the worst performing sectors were Yellow Wine (down 9.99%), Computer & Electronic Equipment Dealer (down 7.88%), Traditional Chinese Medicine (down 5.14%), White Liquor (down 4.63%), and Fishery Products (down 4.63%).
The best performing sectors in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange were Industrial Conglomerates (up 7.84%), Heating or Other Utilities (up 4.43%), Automobile (up 4.24%), Specialized Consumer Services (up 3.83%), and Shipbuilding (up 3.25%), while the worst performing sectors were Vintners & Others (down 7.85%), Soft Drinks (down 6.27%), White Liquor (down 5.94%), Rare Metals (down 5.28%), and Brewers (down 4.91%).
The top performing blue chip stocks of the CSI300 index were BYD Co (up 6.55%) and Longi Green Energy Technology Co (up 1.73%), while the worst performing blue chip stocks were Kweichow Moutai Co (down 3.52%), Wuliangye Yibin Co (down 4.78%), Luzhou Lao Jiao Co (down 7.49%), Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co (down 7.32%), Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co (down 9.89%), Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co (down 5.71%), Ganfeng Lithium Co (down 5.87%), and Chang Chun High and New Technology Industry (Group) Inc (down 4.12%).
CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan was up against the dollar on Tuesday, after firmer mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3909 per dollar, 0.08% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3963. In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3907 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3919 at around late afternoon, 0.07% stronger than the previous late session close at 6.3964.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU