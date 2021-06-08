China Stocks end lower

The Mainland China share market finished session lower on Tuesday, 08 June 2021, as investors monitoring developments in U. S.-China relations after U. S. President Joe Biden's order last week banning U.

S. investment in certain Chinese companies.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.54%, or 19.43 points, to 3,580.11. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.86%, or 20.77 points, to 2,393.13. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.86%, or 45.51 points, to 5,232.12.

The best performing sectors in the Shanghai Stock Exchange were Farm Machinery (up 7.44%), Asset Management & Custody Banks (up 5.06%), Property & Casualty Insurance (up 4.94%), Mobile Internet Information Service (up 4.59%), and Shoes (up 4.33%), while the worst performing sectors were Yellow Wine (down 9.99%), Computer & Electronic Equipment Dealer (down 7.88%), Traditional Chinese Medicine (down 5.14%), White Liquor (down 4.63%), and Fishery Products (down 4.63%).

The best performing sectors in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange were Industrial Conglomerates (up 7.84%), Heating or Other Utilities (up 4.43%), Automobile (up 4.24%), Specialized Consumer Services (up 3.83%), and Shipbuilding (up 3.25%), while the worst performing sectors were Vintners & Others (down 7.85%), Soft Drinks (down 6.27%), White Liquor (down 5.94%), Rare Metals (down 5.28%), and Brewers (down 4.91%).

The top performing blue chip stocks of the CSI300 index were BYD Co (up 6.55%) and Longi Green Energy Technology Co (up 1.73%), while the worst performing blue chip stocks were Kweichow Moutai Co (down 3.52%), Wuliangye Yibin Co (down 4.78%), Luzhou Lao Jiao Co (down 7.49%), Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co (down 7.32%), Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co (down 9.89%), Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co (down 5.71%), Ganfeng Lithium Co (down 5.87%), and Chang Chun High and New Technology Industry (Group) Inc (down 4.12%).

CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan was up against the dollar on Tuesday, after firmer mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3909 per dollar, 0.08% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3963. In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3907 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3919 at around late afternoon, 0.07% stronger than the previous late session close at 6.3964.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)