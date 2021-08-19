China Stocks end mixed

The Mainland China share market finished session mixed on Thursday, 19 August 2021, as risk sentiments remain subdued amid worries about slowing global growth and after China published detailed rules aimed at tackling unfair competition and companies' handling of critical data.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.57%, or 19.73 points, to 3,465.56. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.2%, or 4.74 points, to 2,417.23.

The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 0.66%, or 32.10 points, to 4,862.14.

CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan was down against the dollar on Thursday, despite with stronger mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4853 yuan per dollar,62 pips or 0.1% stronger than the previous fix of 6.4915. In the spot market, onshore yuan was changing hands at 6.4928 at midday, 87 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

