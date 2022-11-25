Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.060.11233.33145.450.120.150.120.150.120.11

