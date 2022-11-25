Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Chitrakut Holdings rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.11 -45 OPM %233.33145.45 -PBDT0.120.15 -20 PBT0.120.15 -20 NP0.120.11 9
