Jotindra Steel & Tubes standalone net profit declines 98.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 99.37% to Rs 0.91 croreNet profit of Jotindra Steel & Tubes declined 98.93% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 99.37% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 144.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.91144.52 -99 OPM %61.5410.68 -PBDT0.4815.27 -97 PBT0.1614.94 -99 NP0.1614.94 -99
