Jotindra Steel & Tubes standalone net profit declines 98.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 99.37% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net profit of Jotindra Steel & Tubes declined 98.93% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 99.37% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 144.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.91144.5261.5410.680.4815.270.1614.940.1614.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)