Balaji Agro Oils reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.89% to Rs 25.51 croreNet Loss of Balaji Agro Oils reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.89% to Rs 25.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.5136.91 -31 OPM %0.200.84 -PBDT-0.220.22 PL PBT-0.57-0.06 -850 NP-0.57-0.06 -850
