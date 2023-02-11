CHL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 44.50% to Rs 29.42 croreNet profit of CHL reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.50% to Rs 29.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.4220.36 44 OPM %31.0720.28 -PBDT6.312.60 143 PBT3.00-1.53 LP NP1.20-1.68 LP
