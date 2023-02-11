Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit declines 27.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.26% to Rs 132.06 crore

Net profit of Harrisons Malayalam declined 27.24% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 132.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 118.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.132.06118.707.129.937.8110.336.739.256.739.25

