Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 36.85% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 85.76% in the March 2020 quarter
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company allots equity shares on Preferential basis
Cholamandalam Investment slides after Q4 PAT slumps 85%
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Maruti Suzuki ties up with Cholamandalam Investment & Finance; launches 'Buy-Now-Pay-Later Offer'
-
Sales rise 3.93% to Rs 2125.55 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 36.85% to Rs 431.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 315.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.93% to Rs 2125.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2045.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2125.552045.23 4 OPM %81.7778.01 -PBDT607.63508.77 19 PBT581.98484.65 20 NP431.30315.17 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU