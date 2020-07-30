Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 36.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.93% to Rs 2125.55 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 36.85% to Rs 431.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 315.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.93% to Rs 2125.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2045.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2125.552045.2381.7778.01607.63508.77581.98484.65431.30315.17

