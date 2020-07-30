JUST IN
Birla Precision Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.90% to Rs 36.85 crore

Net Loss of Birla Precision Technologies reported to Rs 14.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.90% to Rs 36.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.17% to Rs 173.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 214.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.8552.57 -30 173.50214.65 -19 OPM %0.90-0.55 -4.097.38 - PBDT0.361.08 -67 5.0414.60 -65 PBT-0.82-0.23 -257 0.049.08 -100 NP-14.16-0.23 -6057 -13.319.05 PL

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 17:17 IST

