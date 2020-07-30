IMEC Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IMEC Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.89 crore in the December 2019 quarter
B J Duplex Boards standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Subros consolidated net profit rises 3.03% in the March 2020 quarter
Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the December 2019 quarter
S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 85.28% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 2133.33% to Rs 2.68 croreNet profit of IMEC Services reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2133.33% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 144.54% to Rs 2.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.680.12 2133 2.911.19 145 OPM %4.8550.00 -047.90 - PBDT0.140.07 100 0.010.58 -98 PBT0.140.07 100 0.010.58 -98 NP0.14-0.36 LP 0.010.05 -80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU