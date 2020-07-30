Essel Propack consolidated net profit rises 13.28% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 741.49 croreNet profit of Essel Propack rose 13.28% to Rs 44.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 741.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 629.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales741.49629.83 18 OPM %19.7717.20 -PBDT135.44101.23 34 PBT77.5644.42 75 NP44.4539.24 13
