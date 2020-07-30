Essel Propack consolidated net profit rises 13.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 741.49 crore

Net profit of Essel Propack rose 13.28% to Rs 44.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 741.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 629.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

