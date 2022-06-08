Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 3.03%, up for third straight session

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 679.8, up 3.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.31% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% jump in NIFTY and a 1.15% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 679.8, up 3.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 16458.95. The Sensex is at 55178.56, up 0.13%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has gained around 6.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16152, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 680.9, up 3.58% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 22.31% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% jump in NIFTY and a 1.15% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 25.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)